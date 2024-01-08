Sports Wrap, Jan. 7: Busy offseason ahead for Vikings

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

***Click the video box above to watch the segment on the Vikings from Sports Wrap from Jan. 7***

The KSTP crew talked about the Vikings’ 4-game losing streak to end the year and some of the questions the front office will have to answer with the offseason underway.

In the second segment, the guys touched on the lack of activity with the Twins, the great crowd Saturday for the Minnesota PWHL opener, the Wild, and Wolves.

***Click the video box above to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Jan. 7***

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson join us every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. to analyze the sports talking points of the week.