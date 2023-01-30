Sports Wrap, Jan. 29: Twins, Vikings, Wolves, and Wild

Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

***Click the video box above to watch the segment from Sun. Jan. 29***

Topics included the Twins and reporting to spring training in 18-days, the Vikings’ search for a defensive coordinator, the Wolves being 11-4 in January, and the Wild winning two straight games heading into the All-Star break.

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson gab about the local sports scene every Sunday night at 10:40 p.m. on 5-Eyewitness News.