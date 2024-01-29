Sports Wrap, Jan. 28: Twins, Joe Mauer, Wolves, Gophers, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment: Byron Buxton declaring that he’s ready to be back in center field for the Twins and reaction to Joe Mauer making the Baseball Hall of Fame by just four votes.

***Click the video box above to watch segment one of Sports Wrap from Jan. 28***

In the second segment, the crew touched on the Timberwolves’ wonky week, the Wild dropping their last two games, and the Gophers’ comeback win Saturday at Penn State.

***Click the video box below to watch segment two of Sports Wrap from Jan. 28***

Our team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.