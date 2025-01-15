Sports Wrap, Jan. 14: Unpacking abrupt ending to Vikings season

Considering the surprising ending to the Vikings season, we had our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson in-studio for a Tuesday night Sports Wrap session.

It’s hard to believe that the Vikings played so well against the Packers on Dec. 29th, then fell off a cliff in two straight games.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.