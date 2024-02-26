Sports Wrap, Feb. 25: Wolves remain top seed in West

Our Joe Schmit and Chris Long went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap. They gab about the local sports scene every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. Even down regular Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, they had plenty to talk about.

The Wolves’ success with 25-games to go in the regular season with the lead item.

***Click the video box above to watch Sports Wrap from Sun. Feb. 25***

Our team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.