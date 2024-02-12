Sports Wrap, Feb. 11: Gophers hoops, Fleck staying, and Wolves add Morris

By KSTP Sports

Sports Wrap Part 1, Feb, 11: Gophers hoops and Fleck staying

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment: Gophers hoops and their ceiling this year, P.J. Fleck not going to UCLA, and the Twins addition of 1B/DH Carlos Santana.

In the second segment, the guys broke down the Wolves’ addition of PG Monte Morris, the Wild’s winning week, and Kirk Cousins standing out again during Super Bowl week.

Our team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene.