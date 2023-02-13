Sports Wrap, Feb. 12: Wolves trade Russell, Wild, Flores, and more

Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson covered the local sports scene Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

Topics discussed: The Wolves trading D’Angelo Russell for Mike Conley Jr., the Wild, Brian Flores taking over the Vikings’ defense, St. Thomas men’s hoops, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck***

Joe, Chris, and Doogie breakdown the local sports scene each and every Sunday night at 10:40 p.m.