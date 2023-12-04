Sports Wrap, Dec. 3: 1-on-1 with Gophers coach Ben Johnson, Vikings, and Wild

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

But before that, Joe sat down with Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson. Will Johnson do enough in his third year to get a fourth? The Gophers are now 2-23 in their last 25 Big Ten games after Sunday’s loss at Ohio State.

***Click the video box above to watch Joe’s interview with Ben Johnson***

The KSTP crew then talked about the Wild’s decision to fire coach Dean Evason and whether QB Josh Dobbs will retain his starting job when the Vikings play at Las Vegas on Sunday.

***Click the video box below to watch the Sports Wrap segment on the Wild and Vikings***

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson join us every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m.