Sports Wrap, Aug. 25: Vikings, Twins, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. Alec Ausmus filled in for Long this week.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings and some of the roster decisions they have to make this week. The guys also broke down the Twins before going to break.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Aug. 25th***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit the Gophers football opener Thursday vs. North Carolina, and the Lynx.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Aug. 25th***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.