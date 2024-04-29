Sports Wrap, Apr. 28: Vikings 2024 Draft review

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

In the above segment, the guys review how the Vikings did over the weekend with their 2024 Draft class.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.