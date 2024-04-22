Sports Wrap, Apr. 21: Vikings draft preview and Wolves win Game 1 over Suns

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

In the above segment, the guys broke down what they think the Vikings do on Thursday. Will they land QB Drake Maye or QB JJ McCarthy?

They also did a deep dive on the Timberwolves’ very convincing Game 1 win on Saturday over the Suns. They dominated Phoenix in every area.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.