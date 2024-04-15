Sports Wrap, Apr. 14: Wolves get Phoenix in 1st round, Vikings to workout QB Jayden Daniels, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment include why the Wolves getting the Suns in the 1st round of the playoffs is a worst case scenario, and the Wild miss the postseason.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Twins, the Vikings’ busy week, Monday’s WNBA Draft and the Lynx having the 8th pick, and the Gophers football program landing a key recruit.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.