South St. Paul girls hockey enters state tournament on a roll

The 4-seed South St. Paul girls hockey team opens Class “A” state tournament play Wednesday night at the “X” vs. 5-seed Fergus Falls. The Packers come in having won 10 of their last 11 games, while allowing just 11 goals in that timeframe.

KSTP Sports attended South St. Paul’s practice on Tuesday and spoke with star senior goalie Delaney Norman and long-time head coach Dave Palmquist.

South St. Paul is in the state tournament for the 17th time and is aiming for its 5th championship.

Palmquist is the only coach in program history and the longest-tenured girls hockey coach in Minnesota.