Twins pitcher Sonny Gray walks 3M Open practice round with PGA pro

Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray is accustomed to being on a field with some of the world’s most elite athletes. But on Tuesday, he was alongside elite pros in a sport that wasn’t baseball.

Gray’s friendship with PGA Tour golfer Trey Mullinix had him inside-the-ropes walking the fairways of TPC Twin Cities with his buddy’s 3M Open practice round foursome that included PGA star Justin Thomas.

Gray is in the middle of a superb season with the Twins. He made the All-Star Game for the third time in his career.