Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray was selected as the team’s lone representative to the season’s MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

Gray holds a 4-2 record with a 2.50 ERA this season in 17 starts this season for the Twins. This is his third All-Star Game selection after also reaching the midsummer classic in 2015 with the Oakland Athletics and 2019 with the Cincinnati Reds.

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 11 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington.