Snuggerud’s hat trick leads Gophers past Colorado College

There was no jet lag for Jimmy Snuggerud coming home from Sweden winning a gold medal last week in the World Junior Championship. He led the Gophers with three goals in a 6-2 win over Colorado College Monday night. Snuggerud scored five goals in the two game series.

That W was Jimmy certified 👍 pic.twitter.com/Zjfvvm1YaC — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 9, 2024

The Gophers trailed 1-0 in the first period, when Charlie Strobel tied the game 3:23 mark.

The second period belonged to Snuggerud, scoring twice. 19 seconds into the period, his even strength goal gave the Gophers a 2-1 lead.

Eight minutes later, Snuggerud scored on the power play for a 3-1 lead, and his second goal of the game.

Rhett Pitlick scored two goals in the third period for the Gophers, and Snuggerud capped it off with his third of the game at 11:43 mark.

A SNUGGY HATTY 🎩 pic.twitter.com/abuHJaPc7k — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) January 9, 2024

With the win, the Gophers improved to (10-6-4) overall. Minnesota will host Robert Morris this Friday and Saturday.