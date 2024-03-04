Simley, St. Michael-Albertville continue their success at State Wrestling Tournament

After winning the Class 3A team championship Thursday, St. Michael-Albertville continued their success in the individual championship rounds at the State Wrestling Tournament Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Among the Knights state champions was future Gopher grappler Jed Wester who claimed a state title at 172 pounds after winning at 160 pounds a year ago.

The Simley Spartans also added three individual golds in boys tourney Saturday night after claiming the Class 2A team title on Thursday. Simley’s Charli Raymond also won her third state championship in the girls competition.

