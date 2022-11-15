Simley football ready for 4A semifinal matchup vs. Rocori

The Simley football team is in the final four of Class 4A. They will take on Rocori Thursday at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Defending champ Hutchinson takes on Zimmerman on Friday in the other semifinal.

We stopped by Simley to hear about winning in the quarterfinals and more.

***Click the video box above to watch conversations with Simley coach Chris Mensen and senior RB Gavin Nelson***

Simley avenged last year’s quarterfinal loss, but has more than the semifinals on its mind. The Spartans are a very physical team, due in large part to senior running back Gavin Nelson. The future Gophers wrestler won’t always outrun opponents, but will surely run through defenders.

Simley only had one loss during the regular season — to 5A Mahtomedi — and all of its wins were by 20 points or more.