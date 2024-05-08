Guard Caleb Williams details transition from D-III Macalester to D-1 Gophers basketball

Shooting guard Caleb Williams will join the Gophers for his final college season, choosing Minnesota over UC-Davis, St. Thomas, and other D-I programs. He’s making the transition from D-III Macalester.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Williams, via Zoom, about his decision.

“We’re really excited to add Caleb to our team,” Gophers coach Ben Johnson said in a statement.

“We’ve seen firsthand his ability to be a good player for us. His game translates to our college level, and we’re looking forward to bringing his experience into the program. He’s a player who has a passion for playing at this University, in this area, and finishes his career here on the biggest stage.”

Williams, a 6-foot, 2-inch guard, was the Scots’ leading scorer for three straight years. He finished his career as a three-time All-Region and All-MIAC athlete. Williams averaged 20 points and 35.7 minutes in his junior campaign last season, averaging 44 percent from the field and 34.2 from three-point range.

Williams scored a career-high 51 points in his junior year against Concordia-Moorhead but his biggest headline performance came when he scored 41 points in an exhibition game against his future team at Williams Arena last November.

University of Minnesota Sports Information contributed to this story