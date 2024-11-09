Shakopee staves off Mounds View to advance to the state semifinals

Shakopee led the entire way but Mounds View’s second-half surge forced the Sabers to put together a game-sealing drive in the fourth quarter to win it 24-17.

HEADED TO THE BANK‼️‼️‼️ FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/MjMCOYZ6nC — Shakopee Football (@SaberFootball16) November 9, 2024

November high school football lived up to the billing as two evenly matched teams looked to keep their seasons alive with a trip to U.S. Bank Stadium on the line.

Shakopee struck first on a 75-yard gallop from their quarterback Judah Forsberg. The Sabers doubled their lead with another long touchdown run this time running back Zach Docteur found the edge for six giving Shakopee.

The Sabers mounted another drive inside the red zone in the first half’s final minute. But Mounds View did not break, holding them to a field goal. The half finished 17-0 Shakopee, whose defense blanked the Mustangs’ offense through the first 24 minutes.

Mounds View would not go away without a fight as quarterback Jacob Sampson launched for his top target Godson Rufus-Okomhanru who reeled it in off a deflection and scampered in for the Mustangs’ first points.

The Mustangs defense once again stopped the Sabers and Sampson led Mounds View on another strong drive. This time he took it in himself breaking contain on a quarterback rush to the outside pulling them within three, 17-14 Shakopee.

Special teams came into play after forcing a punt which was blocked by Joe Kostolnik and recovered by Liam Donohoe. Sampson tried to create too much and the pressure finally got to him as the Sabers came up with a fourth down stop.

Shakopee put the game away on a long drive that killed the clock and Mounds View spirits that T.J. Clark punched in extending the lead to 10.

A final gasp from the Mustangs came with a field goal on fourth down from the two-yard line cutting the lead to 24-17.