Several banged up Vikings, including Jefferson, questionable for Saints game

With injuries piling up for the Vikings, the availability of several key players is in question for Sunday’s game against New Orleans.

Minnesota already ruled out quarterback Jaren Hall after he was entered into concussion protocols in last weekend’s game in Atlanta. The team previously said Joshua Dobbs will make his first start in purple and gold against the Saints.

However, Dobbs could be without several receivers.

The Vikings listed wide receiver K.J. Osborn, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Brian Asamoah II, offensive lineman Chris Reed and wide receiver Justin Jefferson all as questionable for Sunday’s game. Jefferson and Reed just recently returned to practice from injured reserve but may not be ready to go yet this weekend.

Additionally, the club listed defensive lineman Dean Lowry as doubtful for Sunday due to a groin injury.

The good news is left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who missed the game in Atlanta and was limited in practice this week, wasn’t on the final injury report and is expected to return on Sunday.

Minnesota and New Orleans are each 5-4 and battling for playoff positioning. While the Saints currently lead their division, the Vikings are two games behind Detroit but would be a wild card as things currently stand.