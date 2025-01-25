Settled into new practice home and 3-0 on season, Gopher gymnasts set to face Iowa

It’s been a perfect start for the Gophers gymnastics team. Still enjoying the comforts of a brand-new practice facility, they’ve begun the season with three straight dual meet wins.

Coming off a mild upset of Penn State in their Big Ten Conference opener, the Gophers take on rival Iowa on Sunday.

The Gophers head to Iowa City ranked 20th in the latest College Gymnastics Association rankings.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Gopher gymnastics: head coach Jenny Hansen explains what’s gone into the team’s hot start, grad student Emily Koch discusses leadership roles for the team’s upperclass athletes, freshman phenom Ava Stewart talks about transitioning from competing with the Canadian Olympic Team to NCAA gymnastics, and all three praise the advantages of the new Gopher Gymnastics Performance Center