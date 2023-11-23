Seniors Nubin, Autman-Bell, Boe reflect on Gophers careers ahead of Senior Day

The Gophers wrap up the 2023 regular season against Wisconsin at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and it’s Senior Day.

Seniors S Tyler Nubin, WR Chris Autman-Bell, and OL Nate Boe met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, on Wednesday afternoon.

***Click the video box above to hear from Nubin, Autman-Bell, and Boe***

The seniors experienced beating Auburn on New Year’s Day 2020, winning at least nine games multiple years, but also dealt with adversity. The 2020 season was condensed due to Covid and with relatively big expectations this year, the Gophers have just five wins.

With a sixth win, the Gophers clinch a bowl berth. It would also mean a third consecutive win over arch-rival Wisconsin.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m.