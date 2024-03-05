Senior Forward Brooks Allen wrapping up memorable career for St. Thomas basketball

The St. Thomas men’s basketball team will wrap up its season at the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, which begins on Sunday. The 4-seed Tommies open up vs. 5-seed North Dakota State at 6 p.m.

Whether Sunday, or a day or two later, senior Brooks Allen will finish a very memorable 5-year college career.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson featured Allen’s story of perserverance.

***Click the video box above to watch our feature story on Brooks Allen***

Allen has played a lot of minutes the last few years for St. Thomas after barely seeing the court as a freshman and sophomore. St. Thomas is in its 3rd Division 1 year.

St. Thomas is one of 11 teams currently making the transition into NCAA Division I. Of those 11 teams, the Tommies are the only one making the jump directly from the Division III ranks.

When making that transition, a program has to wait 5-years to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament. In other words, even if the Tommies win the Summit League tourney title, they can’t accept the automatic NCAA Tourney bid.

Allen, a long-time starter for the Tommies, is from Shakopee.