Sectional softball – Centennial advances with 1-0 win over Champlin Park

The high school softball postseason cruises on, Centennial advances in Section 5AAAA after a 1-0 win over Champlin Park Thursday afternoon.

Centennial took the lead in the top of the fifth inning with a RBI double by senior Celsi Burn.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game.***

With the win, Centennial will play Maple Grove on Friday. The winner advances to the state tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Maple Grove High School.