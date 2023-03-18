Section 5AA: Holy Family basketball beats Minneapolis North for state berth

The Holy Family Catholic boys basketball team clinched a state tournament berth after a 75-63 win Friday night for a Section 5AA title.

Holy Family led 41-31 at halftime, and held off a second half surge from Minneapolis North to pull off the victory. Holy Family junior guard Kole Hanson led all scorers with 29 points. Senior forward Boden Kapke fouled out midway through the second half, but finished with 13 points in the win.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game

Minneapolis North senior forward Larry Perkins led the Polars with 18 points.

Holy Family advances to the Class AA boys state tournament that starts on Tuesday.