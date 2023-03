The Eastview boys basketball team is returning to State for the fourth time in five years after a 63-36 win against Eagan to capture a Section 3AAAA title Thursday night.

Eastview junior Jon Mekonnen scored 18 of his game high 23 points in the first half.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game

Eastview had a 35-19 lead at halftime and outscored Eagan 28-17 in the second half to close out the win.