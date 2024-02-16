Second straight weekend w/ loaded schedule for Gophers softball

After an opening weekend in California that had them facing three ranked opponents, Gopher softball will see four more in their five games in Florida this weekend.

Click the video box on this page to watch Gopher softball players Sydney Schwartz and Addison Leschber, and head coach Piper Ritter discuss the start to their season

The Gophers went 3-2 in the five-game opening weekend. They are scheduled to play #5 Washington, Georgia Tech, #9 Stanford, #4 Georgia and #12 LSU this weekend.

This weekend’s games are being played in Clearwater, Florida with live streams available on ESPN+.