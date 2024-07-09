Twins 2024 MLB Draft preview with VP of amateur scouting Sean Johnson

Twins vice president of amateur scouting Sean Johnson spoke with KSTP Sports about the 2024 MLB Draft. The 1st round begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Twins have four picks in the top-70, two in the top-35. Their top pick is No. 21. They have a full bonus amount of $12,209,600, which is 11th-highest. In all, the Twins have 22 picks over 20 rounds.

The Twins have pick No. 33 in between Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A due to pitcher Sonny Gray signing with the Cardinals.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Johnson***

The Twins begin their lengthy in-person draft meetings at Target Field on Tuesday. It’s approximately a group of 45 scouts and front office executives involved, with Johnson ultimately having final say.

Johnson has been in the big draft chair since 2017. Over that time, he’s seen selections Royce Lewis, Ryan Jeffers, Griffin Jax, Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner, Brooks Lee, Eddy Julien, Louie Varland, and more all reach the major leagues.

Johnson originally joined the Twins in 2002 as an area scout.