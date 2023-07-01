Twins 2023 MLB Draft preview with VP of amateur scouting Sean Johnson

nbsp;

Twins vice president of amateur scouting Sean Johnson spoke with KSTP Sports about the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Twins have three picks in the top-50, four in the top-100. They will have a full bonus amount of $14,502,400, which is fourth-highest.

The Twins’ top pick is 5th overall, with prospects LSU OF Dylan Crews, LSU SP Paul Skenes, Florida OF Wyatt Langford, and high school outfielders Max Clark and Walker Jenkins being a tier above all others. In other words, it seems that the Twins are guaranteed one of those five players. But that doesn’t mean it for sure will go that way.

The Twins begin their lengthy in-person draft meetings at Target Field on Tuesday. It’s approximately a group of 45 scouts and front office executives involved.