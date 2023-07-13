Twins VP of Amateur Scouting Sean Johnson reviews 2023 Draft Class

nbsp;

During this week’s MLB Draft, the Twins selected 21 total players, including: 13 right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and four outfielders. The Twins also selected six players out of high school and 15 out of college.

Sean Johnson is the Twins’ VP of Amateur Scouting, having the final say.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Johnson, via Zoom, to review their 2023 Draft Class. It’s led by No. 5 overall pick Walker Jenkins, a high school outfielder from North Carolina.

Jenkins, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound outfielder, hit .417 with two home runs, 33 runs scored, a .632 on-base percentage and a .633 slugging percentage in 24 games his senior season at South Brunswick, walking in 32 of his 95 plate appearances and leading the Cougars to the Round of 16 in the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs. His performance earned him the Gatorade North Carolina Baseball Player of the Year award for the second-consecutive season

Here’s the full Twins 2023 Draft Class:

ROUND PLAYER POS B/T HT WT DOB HOMETOWN SCHOOL

1 (5) Walker Jenkins OF L/R 6’3″ 210 2/19/05 Southport, NC S. Brunswick H.S.(NC)

CB A (34) Charlee Soto RHP S/R 6’5″ 210 8/31/05 Kissimmee, FL Reborn Christian (FL)

2 (49) Luke Keaschall 2B R/R 6’1″ 190 8/15/02 Watsonville, CA Arizona State

3 (82) Brandon Winokur CF R/R 6’5″ 210 12/16/04 Huntington Beach, CA Edison H.S. (CA)

4 (114) Tanner Hall RHP R/R 6’1″ 186 3/18/02 Zachary, LA Southern Mississippi

5 (150) Dylan Questad RHP R/R 6’1″ 200 11/2/04 Waterford, WI Waterford H.S. (WI)

6 (177) Jay Harry SS L/R 6’0″ 190 7/18/02 Metuchen, NJ Penn State

7 (207) Nolan Santos RHP R/R 6’1″ 205 12/7/00 Miami Beach, FL Bethune-Cookman

8 (237) Jace Stoffal RHP R/R 6’3″ 218 7/19/02 Roseburg, OR Oregon

9 (267) Jack Dougherty RHP R/R 6’4″ 215 10/5/01 Collierville, TN Ole Miss

10 (297) Ross Dunn LHP R/L 6’3″ 225 2/20/02 Salt Lake City, UT Arizona State

11 (327) Ty Langenberg RHP R/R 6’2″ 190 12/8/01 Urbandale, IA Iowa

12 (357) Paulshawn PasqualottoRHP R/R 6’1″ 200 6/14/01 Las Vegas, NV California

13 (387) Jeremy Lee RHP R/R 5’11” 203 9/7/01 Valley Grande, AL South Alabama

14 (417) Xander Hamilton RHP L/R 6’3″ 223 7/7/01 Raleigh, NC Appalachian State

15 (447) Spencer Bengard RHP R/R 6’4″ 220 4/19/02 Moreno Valley, CA Cal Baptist

16 (477) Anthony Silvas RHP R/R 6’3″ 220 9/2/02 Moreno Valley, CA Riverside CC

17 (507) Kade Bragg LHP R/L 6’1″ 190 7/2/01 Ennis, TX Angelo State

18 (537) Hector Garcia Jr. RHP R/R 5’10” 190 10/12/01 Fullerton, CA Hope International

19 (567) Sam Parker OF L/L 6’4″ 215 10/13/04 Marietta, GA Kennesaw Mountain H.S. (GA)

20 (597) Ashton Larson OF L/L 6’1″ 193 2/13/05 Overland Park, KS St. Thomas Aquinas H.S. (KS)