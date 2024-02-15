Scoop podcast, ep. 428: Josh Metellus, Max Brosmer, new Twins pitchers, and more

A packed-to-the-brim episode of The Scoop sees our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson get into some in-depth conversations with notable names across the Minnesota sports landscape.

Guests include Minnesota Vikings safety/linebacker Josh Metellus, new Gophers QB Max Brosmer, Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland, new Twins reliever Jay Jackson, new Twins reliever Josh Staumont, Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook, and Gophers baseball coach John Anderson.

Wolfson has been doing the ‘Scoop’ podcast since April 2016. He joins Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad on Skor North every Tuesday and Thursday morning.