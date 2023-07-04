Scoop podcast, ep. 420: MLB Draft preview, notes, and Ryan Saunders on winning NBA title

Our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson empties out his figurative notebook with his latest on the Wolves, Twins, and other local Minnesota sports notables. It’s ‘Scoop’ podcast episode No. 420, which began April 2016.

Guests on this episode include Twins VP of Amateur Scouting Sean Johnson on the 2023 MLB Draft, Gophers pitcher George Klassen on the 2023 MLB Draft, Twins IF Jose Miranda on his good run with Triple-A St. Paul Saints, Denver Nuggets Asst. Coach Ryan Saunders on winning the 2023 NBA Finals, new Gophers men’s hoops forward Kristupas Keinys, and Rogers senior DL Wyatt Gilmore on committing to Oklahoma.

Click below to listen: