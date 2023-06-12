Scoop podcast, ep. 418: Latest on Vikings Jefferson and Hunter with NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry

Our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is back with a MASSIVE episode of The Scoop where he shares his latest notes on the local sports scene before getting to conversations with guests.

This show features NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry, Vikings legend Chuck Foreman who speaks on Dalvin Cook, Vikings legend and Hall of Famer Cris Carter, Minnesota Lynx GM & coach Cheryl Reeve, Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak, and NFL agent Blake Baratz.

Wolfson does the ‘Scoop’ podcast as time allows, plus is a regular Tuesday and Thursday guest with Judd Zulgad and Phil Mackey on Skor North.