Another day means another new episode of The Scoop with our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson.

Episode No. 415 is interview-only and features guests like ESPN’s Bobby Marks who discusses the Timberwolves and their future, new Gophers women’s hoops guard Janay Sanders, Twins 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff, and Twins P Randy Dobnak on staying ready while at the Triple-A level.

Click below to listen: