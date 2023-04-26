Scoop podcast, ep. 413: NFL Draft preview with Rick Spielman, Evan Hull, and Nash Jensen

Our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is back for another episode of The Scoop that is conversations only and focuses heavy on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Guests include former Vikings GM Rick Spielman who discusses everything NFL Draft and possibilities for Minnesota on draft day, former Maple Grove & Northwestern RB Evan Hull talks about the upcoming NFL Draft and his aspirations of being selected, and former Osseo & North Dakota State OL Nash Jensen chats ahead of the NFL Draft.

