Scoop podcast, ep. 402: Ex-Twin Kyle Gibson pumped to play in World Series, Dennis Evans equally pumped to be a Gopher

It’s time for another episode of The Scoop with our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson and on this show he leads off with his latest notes on the Gophers, Wolves, and Vikings before getting into interviews.

Guests on episode 402 include Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on his return to Minnesota, future Gophers basketball player and recent commit Dennis Evans, and Vikings WR Jalen Reagor.

Click below to listen: