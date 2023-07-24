Scoop podcast, ep. 422: Notes and Josh Metellus, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Oliver Moore

Our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson shares his latest notes on the local Minnesota sports scene including the Vikings, Gophers, Wolves, and more before getting to conversations with a handful of guests.

This is ‘Scoop’ podcast episode No. 422.

Featured on this episode is Vikings defensive hybrid Josh Metellus, St. Louis Blues prospect and Gophers forward Jimmy Snuggerud, renowned trainer Jack Blatherwick, Chicago Blackhawks prospect and Gophers forward Oliver Moore, and Totino-Grace hoops rising star Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.

