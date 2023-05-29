Scoop podcast, ep. 417: Derek Falvey, Ryan Saunders, and notes galore
The holiday weekend brings us a fresh ‘Scoop’ podcast. It’s episode No. 417.
Our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson shares his latest scoops and notes on the Minnesota Sports scene before welcoming on a good number of guests.
Guests include Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, Denver Nuggets Asst. Coach Ryan Saunders, Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin, Gophers men’s basketball commit Elijah Hawkins, and Gophers football commit Drake Lindsey.
Click below to listen: