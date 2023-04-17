Scoop podcast, ep. 411: Vikings draft steam, C.J. Ham, and get to know Gophers PG Mike Mitchell Jr.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson unloads his latest notes and scoops on the Vikings, Wolves, Gophers, Twins, and more before jumping into in-depth conversations.

Guests on this episode include Vikings FB CJ Ham, Eden Prairie native and Texans LB Blake Cashman, Woodbury native and Giants OL JC Hassenauer, and new Gophers men’s hoops PG Mike Mitchell Jr.

