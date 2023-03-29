Scoop podcast, ep. 410: Jordan Leopold, Terell Smith, Mariano Sori-Marin, + Corey Smith

After over a month hiatus, our Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is back for another episode of The Scoop!

Doogie leads the show with his latest notes on the Wolves, Twins, Vikings, Wild, Gophers hoops, Gophers football, and much more.

Guests on this show include former Gophers hockey stand out Jordan Leopold, former Gophers cornerback Terell Smith, former Gophers line backer Mariano Sori-Marin, Gophers football commit Corey Smith, and Mike Veeck on selling his portion of the St. Paul Saints.

Note: Wolfson joins Skor North every Tuesday and Thursday with plenty of scoops

