Schedule released for inaugural PWHL season

The schedule for the inaugural season of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is now set.

The league announced the 72-game slate on Thursday, setting the start on Jan. 1 and the finale on May 5.

Each of the six teams will play 24 games, with each team playing each other at least four times — twice at home, twice on the road — and clubs competing five times against the other squads in their country.

Brief pauses in February and April for the IIHF National Team Break and Women’s World Championship are also built into the schedule.

Playoffs will then start on May 6, according to the league.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Minnesota’s squad will play its first game on Jan. 3 at Boston before its home opener on Jan. 6 vs. Montreal. The game at Boston is set to start at 6 p.m. (CT) while puck drop for the first home game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Minnesota will play home games at Xcel Energy Center.

To see Minnesota’s full schedule, click here. For the full league schedule, click here.