Saints extending protective nets at CHS field

St. Paul Saints fans can expect changes to the protective netting at CHS Field for the 2024 season.

Getting in line with major league ballparks, the protective netting will now extend from behind home plate all the way down each baseline.

Previously, the netting only extended to the end of the dugouts.

The team says the netting is made of a mesh that should not impact the fan’s view of the field.

The netting will be installed in early March and will be completed before the home opener. There will also be two support poles installed down each baseline to reinforce the nets, according to the Saints.

The installment is set for Friday, March 29th when the Saints take on the Columbus Clippers at CHS Field.