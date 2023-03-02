St. Thomas women’s hoops coach Ruth Sinn previews Summit League Tourney

The St. Thomas Women’s Basketball makes its first ever appearance at the Summit League Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Friday vs. Western Illinois in Sioux Falls. The 8-seed Tommies and 9-seed Leathernecks play in the opening game.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the Summit League regular season champions in South Dakota State, who finished the regular season 18-0 in league play.

We spoke with 18th year Tommies coach Ruth Sinn this week for a preview of the Summit League Tournament.

***Click the video box above to watch Sinn’s news conference***

The Tommies finished the regular season 7-11 in the Summit League, 12-16 overall.

This is their second year competing in D-1, having made the transition from D-III. They are not eligible for the NCAA Tournament until 2026 due to a 5-year waiting period after moving divisions.