Timberwolves center Gobert previews tonight’s Game 2 vs. Dallas

KSTP Sports spoke with Wolves center Rudy Gobert on Friday morning following shoot-around.

***Click the video box above to watch Gobert preview Game 2***

Below is a Game 2 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Mavericks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 108-105 on May 23 led by 33 points from Luka Doncic, while Jaden McDaniels scored 24 points for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 113.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves score 113.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 115.6 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 45.0% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 20.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out (ankle), Maxi Kleber: out (shoulder).