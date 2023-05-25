Checking in with Royce Lewis, Jose Miranda w/ St Paul Saints

nbsp;

Royce Lewis is in St. Paul wrapping up the final stage of his rehab from a major injury. Jose Miranda is enduring what he hopes is a small speedbump in what had been a meteoric rise through the Twins farm system to the major leagues.

KSTP Sports chatted with both Twins prospects ahead of the St Paul Saints game on Wednesday at CHS Field

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Twins prospects Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda from Wednesday in St. Paul

Lewis is eligible to come off the Twins’ 60-day injured list at the end of the month. It will mark the end of a long road back from knee-ligament surgery a year ago.

He’s been on fire offensively with the Twins minor league affiliate in Wichita (AA) and St. Paul (AAA) and appears poised and ready to join the big club a soon as he’s eligible in June.

Miranda is back in St Paul enduring a rare step back in his pro career. After a speedy ascent through the minor league culminated in his major league debut last season, Miranda struggled a bit early this season.

His batting average was .220 and on-base percentage was .275 when he was sent back to St Paul two weeks ago to try to recapture some of the offensive magic that made him the Twins minor league player of the year in 2021.