Roseville girls basketball primed for 4A state tournament

Head coach Tanysha Scott and senior guard Drew Johnston of the Roseville Area High School girls basketball team chatted with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about being in the 2023 4A state tournament. The Raiders play 1-seed Hopkins on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Scott and Johnston touched on making it to the 4A state semi-finals last year and working to go even further this year.

Roseville, with a record of 19-10, takes on 26-2 Hopkins at Williams Arena.

***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Tanysha Scott and Drew Johnston***

Hopkins beat Roseville in the regular season.