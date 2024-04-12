Rosemount softball tops Farmington in early season match-up

Defending 4A state champions Rosemount faced Farmington in a 10 inning battle at Farmington High School on Thursday afternoon. KSTP Sports was there.

Down 2-0, the Irish came back in the fifth inning to tie it, and eventually won in the 10th, 3-2.

The Irish graduated eight seniors from their state championship roster.

The team is led by South Dakota state commit CeCe Hanson and St. Thomas commit Grace Nosan.