The Rosemount boys hockey team is now 10-1 after a 4-3 win Wednesday over Andover at the Maple Grove Community Center.

Rosemount’s only loss this year is vs. No. 1 Minnetonka.

KSTP Sports was at Wednesday’s game.

Rosemount plays Maple Grove on Thursday, while Andover battles Hill-Murray. These games are part of the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove.