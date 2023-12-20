National Signing Day: Rogers high celebrates Gilmore to Oklahoma and Onyiego to Wyoming

Rogers high school seniors Wyatt Gilmore and Adrian Onyiego signed letters of intent with colleges on the first day of the early signing period for football players headed to NCAA Division I and II. Gilmore is off to Oklahoma, while Onyiego will play for Wyoming. A third Rogers senior, Wyatt Bell, signed with North Dakota. But he wasn’t present Wednesday morning after had shoulder surgery on Tuesday.

KSTP-TV was at Rogers and saw Gilmore and Onyiego put pen to paper. We also spoke with each.

***Click the video box above to watch Gilmore and Onyiego sign their letters of intent***

Gilmore is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher. He also was used as a tight end for the Royals. He had a lot offers to choose from, including the Gophers. It’s not often that Oklahoma recruits an athlete from the Twin Cities.

Gilmore will fly to Norman, Okla. on Wednesday night to begin his Sooners career.

Onyiego is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker/lineman hybrid.